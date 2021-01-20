Donald Trump’s Twitch channel has been banned for a second time

Former U.S. President Donald J. Trump’s Twitch channel has been banned again for the second time in less than a year.

Less than two weeks ago, Twitch announced it was suspending Trump’s channel indefinitely. Today, however, the channel suspension has been updated and it is outright banned.

“In light of yesterday’s shocking attack on the Capitol, we have disabled President Trump’s Twitch channel,” a Twitch spokesperson told Kotaku on Jan. 7, a day after an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol building. “Given the current extraordinary circumstances and the President’s incendiary rhetoric, we believe this is a necessary step to protect our community and prevent Twitch from being used to incite further violence.”

The 45th U.S. president has been banned off of basically all social media platforms after his speech that incited a riot at the U.S. Capitol. In addition to Twitch, he’s been banned on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and more.

Trump’s channel was previously used to broadcast a number of his rallies. The channel was banned for two weeks last June for “hateful conduct,” which included one of the rallies where he spoke.

Trump’s last day in office today ended with him neglecting to attend the inauguration ceremony of his replacement, Joseph R. Biden Jr.

Update: Jan. 20, 2020, 3:40pm CT: Twitch has released a statement about Trump’s permanent ban from the platform.