Disguised Toast partners with popular esports org for new talk show

Popular streamer Jeremy “Disguised Toast” Wang is teaming up with a well-known esports organization to host a new talk show, Two People Talking, they announced today.

Team Liquid is debuting the talk show in collaboration with partner Alienware. Disguised Toast will be the host of the five-episode series, interviewing “high-profile guests from across the gaming and entertainment landscape,” according to a press release.

This unique collaboration is part of Liquid’s continued mission to create content and products that are aimed at “reaching broader audiences.” While originally known for its extremely competitive teams in League of Legends, Dota 2, and Super Smash Bros., Liquid has been branching out into streaming, merch, and content creation.

“We want to reach our fans where they are with content we know appeals to them,” said Josie Brown, Liquid’s SVP of brand, marketing, and content. “Shows like Two People Talking create more exciting opportunities for Team Liquid to show what we believe in through the content we produce and who we produce it with.”

Image via Team Liquid

Two People Talking will take its creative direction from Disguised Toast’s iconic blend of dry and playful humor. The episodes will be 20 to 30 minutes in length, featuring a segment called “Toast Pop” that lasts as long as it takes a slice of bread to toast.

The pilot episode features Offline TV creator Michael Reeves as well as comedic portions with Liquid’s Melee pro Juan “Hungrybox” DeBiedma. Upcoming episodes will have Disguised Toast interacting with Tricia “triciaisabirdy” Wang and Sydney “Sydeon” Parker.

“I didn’t think something like this was in the cards,” Disguised Toast said. “But hey, Team Liquid and Alienware came to me with an offer, a set, and I thought, ‘Why not?’ I think the show came out really well—perfectly toasted, if you will. And I hope you guys like it a lot.”

Image via Team Liquid

Disguised Toast is a gaming influencer with over 9 million followers across Twitch, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok. He started off playing games like Hearthstone and is now known for playing Among Us with popular content creators like Imane “Pokimane” Anys and other Offline TV members.

Two People Talking will be released bi-weekly starting Monday, Nov. 28 and will wrap up in January 2023. It will be on Liquid’s YouTube channel.