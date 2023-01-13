Did TimTheTatman curse the Dallas Cowboys with bold playoff prediction?

TimTheTatman is no nostradamus. In fact, over the years, the heavily tatted-up sports fanatic has been known to deliver poor predictions of sporting events to the point that he’s built a reputation for “cursing” teams by saying he believes they will win.

During last year’s Super Bowl, Tim believed he broke the prediction curse when he picked the eventual champion Los Angeles Rams to win it all. And afterward, he even acknowledged the curse on Twitter with some thoughts about this NFL season.

Saying that the curse “is broken,” he made the way-too-early prediction that his favorite team, the Dallas Cowboys, would win the Super Bowl. The bold statement drew ire from his esports organization Complexity, which is affiliated with the NFL team.

c'mon man — Complexity (@Complexity) February 14, 2022

But now that the Cowboys are officially in the NFL playoffs, which begin this weekend, Tim is doubling down on his selection of the Cowboys to win it all with some heavily skewed logic that included a bizarre discussion of backup quarterbacks from the Cowboys and the division rival Philadelphia Eagles.

WHY I THINK THE COWBOYS WILL WIN THE SUPER BOWL 🤠 pic.twitter.com/t6iBvUTrxZ — timthetatman👑 (@timthetatman) January 12, 2023

He also mentioned a Twitter post from earlier this week that showed a trend in the Cowboys’ win streaks and losses throughout the season, which indicated that based on their win-loss trends, they are due for a four-game win streak. That streak would result in them winning the championship.

His final bracket, which he posted to Twitter, includes the Cowboys beating the Buffalo Bills in the Super Bowl after winning three straight road playoff games. Four of the Cowboys’ five losses this season came on the road and the team was 0.500 in road games this season, including two losses to teams that Tim predicted the Cowboys to beat in the playoffs.

It’s technically not impossible for Tim’s prediction to come to fruition, but the feat would certainly be a miraculous one. There are five teams in the playoffs with better betting odds than the Cowboys, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Tim’s bracket includes the Cowboys upsetting two of those teams on its way to the Super Bowl and downing another in the big game itself.