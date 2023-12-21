Did Pokimane really say she scammed fans with her Myna cookies?

Pokimane’s Myna cookies caused quite a large amount of controversy when they launched in November 2023, and that drama has since resurfaced after messages appeared online that seemed to be from the streamer.

These messages suggest Pokimane was bragging to Minecraft YouTuber Dream about scamming her audience with the product, and while that should be a red flag given how out of character it would be for her, some on social media are still being fooled.

To help you understand where exactly these messages came from, and if they are authentic or not, here’s everything you need to know.

Did Pokimane really admit to scamming fans?

If it wasn’t already obvious, no, these DMs from Pokimane are not real. In fact, they were created by Dream to prove a point about how easy it can be to impersonate somebody.

The screenshot circling online comes from a lengthy response video Dream shared regarding grooming allegations against the Minecraft YouTuber, in which he alleges the messages said to be from him circulating online are fake. To prove this point, he created a variety of fake messages from xQc and Pokimane in an attempt to prove how simple it can be to doctor messages while using free tools available online.

i'm out camping and come home to find out.. dream is faking dms of me? lmaoo what 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/UIhBY26uEW — pokimane (@pokimanelol) December 20, 2023

As you’d expect, just the screengrab of these fake messages was enough for misinformation to spread online regarding Pokimane and her cookies, but thankfully Twitter and Pokimane herself have been quick to dispel any confusion. Again, these messages are not authentic.

Pokimane has even since responded to the fake DMs; the streamer said on Dec. 20 that she was currently out camping when the fraudulent messages were shared but did appreciate X’s quick move to add a community note debunking them. If you want to see the source of the fake DMs, you can find them towards the end of Dream’s video, “The Truth.”