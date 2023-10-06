Did Dillon Danis pull out of the Logan Paul fight?

Will we really know for sure until fight day?

Multiple-time Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu world champion Dillon Danis has quickly risen to the ranks in influencer boxing, despite having no fights to his name at all in the space.

The Bellator MMA fighter is set to take on Logan Paul later this month, but some rumors online suggest things are in jeopardy.

Danis has earned himself the reputation of someone who doesn’t make it to fight day having previously pulled out from a bout scheduled with KSI, but all the signs suggest the Conor McGregor teammate will be entering the cage on Oct. 14.

So, why are people questioning whether he will make the fight? And are they really going to need to call on a replacement?

Is Dillon Danis still fighting Logan Paul?

Logan Paul v Danis is happening on

Oct 14th. Give the DM’s a rest pls. 😅 — Proper Loud Music (@MamsTaylor) October 5, 2023

At the time of writing this, no, Dillon Danis has not pulled out of his boxing bout with Logan Paul, however, given his track record, there’s no way to be certain he will make it.

Despite Danis suggesting he would be exiting the fight on Oct. 5, Misfits president Mams Taylor confirmed that, as of right now, the fight with Logan Paul is still happening. Dillon later confirmed this himself on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Of course, this would contradict words from the would-be replacement to take on Logan Paul, former UFC welterweight Mike Perry who shared a video saying the time had come for him to step in.

Obviously, Mams would know best in this situation so if he’s saying the fight is still on then all fans can do is hope Danis will make it to the cage.

The expectation that Danis will pull out from the fight comes after he previously was scheduled to box KSI before pulling from the fight 10 days out. Well, we’re less than 10 days away now, so for Danis to bail would be quite the scene, not to mention an expensive choice given the pullout clause in his contract.

Dillon Danis and Logan Paul are set to face off on the Prime Card in Manchester on Oct. 14. It’s only on this day can we say for sure that the fight will be taking place.

