Did Adam Levine really slide into Amouranth’s DMs—or is it just a meme?

Popular Twitch streamer and OnlyFans content creator Amouranth insinuated last night that Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine may have slid into her OnlyFans DMs. Amouranth’s potential claim comes days after Levine’s alleged affair with Instagram model and OnlyFans creator Sumner Stroh was publicized.

Levine has found himself in hot water recently after Stroh outed that the pop singer was engaged in a year-long affair while married to Victoria’s Secret model Behati Prinsloo. In the days following, Alyson Rosef, Alanna Zabel, and even Levine’s former yoga teacher have all claimed that Levine had actively solicited DMs from them as well.

I recognize this guy from my onlyfans DMs https://t.co/K8Cb4gnwXB — Kaitlyn (@wildkait) September 22, 2022

Alongside his growing number of potential affairs, Levine could have also messaged Twitch’s most popular hot tub streamer, Amouranth. Retweeting a screengrab of Levine’s message to Stroh, Amouranth wrote “I recognize this guy from my OnlyFans DMs.”

Levine’s alleged affairs and accompanying DMs have generated countless memes and acted as the source material for many Twitter jokes. Many online content creators across Twitch and YouTube have jumped on the chance to make jokes at the Maroon 5 singer’s expense. It is more than likely that Amouranth’s tweet is another joke atop the already massive dogpile regarding Levine’s affairs.

There is some level of potential validity to Amoranth’s vague joke, however, since Levine has purportedly engaged with several OnlyFans models. Given that Amouranth is one of the most followed and subscribed to creators on OnlyFans, it is within the realm of possibility that Levine could have stumbled across Amouranth’s page, but this is entirely unconfirmed.

For now, it seems that Amouranth’s tweet is simply another joke in the sea of Levine mentions.