Did 100 Thieves really just sponsor a pig named Piggy Smalls?

100 Thieves content creator Will Neff acted on behalf of the esports organization and lifestyle brand, personally sponsoring a racing pig dubbed Piggy Smalls and adding the pig to 100 Thieves’ list of athletes.

League of Pigs is an England-based YouTube channel that features a cast of farm pigs, deemed some of the fastest hogs in the world, competing in a series of races. Twitch streamer Will Neff is well-known for his reaction-based content, watching countless anime and other forms of media on stream with his chat. Over the past months, League of Pigs has been an especially favorite fascination of the streamer.

Hello @League_of_Pigs. Is it possible to sponsor a new race pig in your league for the next season? If not I would like to possibly sponsor Piggy smalls.

Sincerely,

Will Neff and @100Thieves — Will Neff (@TheWillNeff) September 23, 2022

Will Neff first inquired about personally sponsoring a race big for League of Pig’s ninth season. Specifically, Neff sought to sponsor one Piggy Smalls. Piggy Smalls is undoubtedly the League of Pigs’ superstar, likened to only Michael Jordan or Serena Williams of their sport, winning season eight and even having a mandatory handicap due to her sheer speed.

Months went by after Neff’s inquiry, with was met with 100 Thieves co-owner CouRageJD’s approval, and fans were unsure if Will Neff was able to finally land the sponsorship of his dreams. With the start of season nine, League of Pigs confirmed that 100 Thieves has sponsored Piggy Smalls, making her the only racing pig with official sponsorship.

Cheering at the announcement, Neff confirmed that he spearheaded Piggy Smalls sponsorship. “Look at this fucking bacon boss right here. This is a king,” Neff said while re-watching the announcement video, “Yes I fucking did. Yes, I sponsored Piggy Smalls. It was me, I did it! It is the best money I have ever spent. Period.”

Though not yet added to 100 Thieves’ directory of esports athletes and content creators, the already accomplished racing pig is now an honorary member of the lifestyle and gaming brand.