Destiny speaks up about his stalker, accuses Twitch of double standards

Twitch streamer and political commentator Destiny talked about his ongoing stalker situation, accusing the platform of acting with a double standard.

On his stream, Destiny informed his audience that he considered pursuing a digital restraining order. “I thought about trying to communicate with Twitch, but if I go through the whole effort of putting together a huge manifesto privately for Twitch, I don’t think that Twitch would do anything,” Destiny said. “If they don’t do anything, I think I’d lose my fucking mind. If I lose my mind, I’d probably get banned.”

The political streamer has previously touched on Twitch’s supposed double standards but reiterated this sentiment. “If the roles were reversed, and I were a female and she was a male stalker, she would have already been banned,” Destiny said. “Not only would she be banned from the website, I’d be getting ‘yes, queens’ and ‘I’m so sorry.’ But because I’m a guy, it’s totally different.”

Fellow streamer Ana Voir has reportedly harassed Destiny since September. Though Destiny admittedly said there’s been no physical stalking, he claims that Ana Voir has bombarded himself, friends, and family members with messages and DMs.

Ana Voir previously responded to Destiny’s allegations on Twitter, accusing Destiny of gaslighting and condemning his verbiage.

No official action has been taken by either Twitch or law enforcement on the situation. This isn’t the first stalker situation that’s appeared on Twitch, though it seems like Destiny will avoid contacting the streaming platform for the better of his channel.