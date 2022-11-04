Deji vs. Floyd Mayweather: Full-fight card, time, and where to watch

An unlikely match between the upstart and the legend.

YouTube content creator and boxing influencer Deji is set to square off against one of the all-time boxing greats, Floyd Mayweather, in an exhibition match.

After a string of unofficial losses, Deji picked up his first win at his brother’s latest boxing event, KSI vs. Swarmz. Only months later, the younger Olatunji brother is already facing the 50-0 Mayweather.

For Mayweather, this will be the professional boxer’s second exhibition match against an up-and-coming influencer boxer. Previously, Mayweather fought against Logan Paul in June 2021. Given that Deji and Mayweather’s bout will be an exhibition, there will be no official victor. But the fight has still garnered the attention of boxing fans across the globe.

Featuring a full undercard of fellow fighters, Deji vs. Mayweather is set to be a packed event hosted by Misfits Boxing.

When is Deji vs. Floyd Mayweather?

Deji vs. Mayweather will be held on Nov. 13, 2022. The event will take place as part of the “Global Titans Fight Series” being held in Dubai. The event will have two final press conferences prior to the bout on Nov. 4 at 1pm CT and Nov. 10 at 5:30am CT.

Where to watch Deji vs. Floyd Mayweather?

Deji vs. Mayweather will be broadcasted exclusively on DAZN. Fans will need to subscribe to the pay-per-view’s monthly subscription for $19.99 and pay an additional $14.99 to view the event. Fans in the U.S., U.K., Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, and Japan will be able to watch the fight live.

Given that the fight is an exhibition, there will be no declared winner unless one party is knocked out. The fight will also be limited to fewer and shorter rounds compared to a professional bout.

Deji vs. Floyd Mayweather full fight card

The Deji vs. Mayweather boxing event will host eight bouts in total, many of which feature full fights between professional boxers. Along with the Deji vs. Mayweather main event, Tommy Fury, who was previously slated to fight Jake Paul, will compete in the co-main event alongside Paul Banba.

This is the full undercard, co-main event, and main event:

Undercard

Harley Benn vs. Faizan Anwar

Bobby Fish vs. Boateng Prempeh

Delfine Persoon vs. Ikram Kerwat

Jack Fincham vs. Anthony Taylor

Delfine Persoon vs. Ikram Kerwat

Jaider Herrera vs. Franklin Manzanilla

Co-main event

Tommy Fury vs. Paul Banba

Main event

Deji vs. Floyd Mayweather

Though few expect Deji, with a modest 1-3 record, to stand much of a chance against the 50-0 Mayweather, the YouTuber boxer has dedicated himself to making the bout as exciting as possible.