Cyberpunk 2077 shoots to top of Twitch with over 800,000 viewers in first hour

Many tuned in to get their first look at the highly anticipated game.

CD Projekt Red’s highly anticipated open-world game Cyberpunk 2077 is finally here, and thousands of gamers have taken to Twitch to get their first looks at the game.

Although the game does not officially launch on all platforms for another 12 hours some lucky streamers were fortunate enough to get early access to play the game collectively recording over 800,000 viewers within the first hour of going live.

Leading the count in viewers playing the game is Shroud with a consistent viewer count of over 100,000 while CohhCarnage also boasted a viewership of over 50,000.

Fortunately for streamers, the game boasts a “Streamer Mode” that can be toggled on and off to sensor some of the explicit imagery and copyrighted music present in the game.

Earlier this month two people got a hold of the game early and began to stream their gameplay on YouTube before promptly ending the stream in fear of legal action. Outside of this, these streamers are the first to share gameplay of Cyberpunk outside of the official footage released in the build-up to the game’s release.

Anticipation for the game had accrued over the past year following several delays, however, finally, the game will be available around the globe later today.

The wait is almost over!



If you're looking to play #Cyberpunk2077 as soon as it's available, here's a map with global release timings.



For PC and Stadia players, the release is simultaneous and scheduled for midnight GMT, and for all console players – midnight local time. pic.twitter.com/W0QLIFAhH1 — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) December 3, 2020

The team shared a diagram showcasing the launch times for the game in each respective region to ensure players are ready as it drops, however, for console gamers the release will be midnight in their respective time zone.

While a next-generation console version will be coming in 2021, currently the initial release will be for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia. Players will still be able to play the game on the next-generation consoles, however, this will be the same version available on the PS4 and Xbox One.