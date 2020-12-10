Cyberpunk 2077 devs ask streamers to mute music entirely to avoid DMCA strikes after “additional instances” of licensed music found

CD Projekt warned Twitch streamers yesterday about copyrighted music in Cyberpunk 2077 that could lead to DMCA strikes. And now a “fix is on the way.”

The Cyberpunk Twitter initially only cited two Braindance sequences as the culprit but now says there are “additional instances” that could lead to a DMCA strike. The developer suggests muting the game’s music settings entirely to avoid potential infractions until the issue is rectified.

It has come to our attention that there are additional instances in the game which might put a DMCA strike on your channel. Fix is on the way but until then, we'd like to ask you to mute music in the game's settings entirely. We are very sorry for any inconvenience caused. https://t.co/SS0yhyPrMo — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) December 10, 2020

Cyberpunk‘s streamer mode was supposed to remove licensed music from the game’s score, according to a November Night City Wire video. But it appears that some copyrighted tracks seeped through, potentially causing issues for streamers broadcasting their playthrough of the game.

With the recent wave of DMCA strikes affecting Twitch content creators, Cyberpunk included several streamer-friendly features. The game also boasts a toggle to sensor explicit imagery, which could also lead to a channel suspension.

While there’s no clear timetable for when the fix will be deployed, Twitch streamers will have to play without music for the time being.