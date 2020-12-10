Cyberpunk 2077 developer warns streamers of copyrighted music that could lead to DMCA strikes

Cyberpunk 2077 has finally launched and has already skyrocketed to the top of Twitch. But for some streamers who broadcast the game, there could be some issues.

In a tweet, the Cyberpunk team shared a warning to streamers, suggesting they mute their audio during the first two Brain Dance sequences in the game to avoid any DMCA issues.

We just noticed there's a song in the game which might put a DMCA strike on your channel even when playing with “Disable Copyrighted Music” option on. While we work on fixing it, please make sure to turn the sound off during the first two Braindance sequences. Apologies! pic.twitter.com/yfP6Tbdta0 — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) December 9, 2020

The game boasts multiple features catering to streamers to ensure they do not have any issues on their respective platforms streaming the game. These include a toggle to sensor the explicit imagery in the game and an option to disable copyrighted music from the game.

Unfortunately, even with this option enabled during the Brain Dance sequence, copyrighted music appears to play. The team is working on a fix, though.

With DMCA strikes being handed out frequently on Twitch over the last few months, we can expect to see more games introduce features like this to make it easier for streamers to showcase the games.

During the most recent Fortnite end-of-season event, streamers were forced to sit through copyrighted music that was unavoidable for players at the time. Following this, Twitch said players should remove any footage with this audio from their channel to avoid copyright claims.