Creator Clash 2: Location, ticket info, schedule, and more

All you need to know about the anticipated influencer boxing sequel.

Creator Clash is back, with a bigger card stacked with some of the biggest influencers on the face of the planet. This year, the event returns to Florida but will take on a new venue, and features a card with both some new faces and returning fighters.

As with last year’s Clash, the point of the event is to raise money for charity. Last year, the event raised over $1.3 million for Alzheimer’s Association, the American Heart Association, and the Healing Horse Therapy Center. This year the event features charity partners such as Able Gamers, National Alliance on Mental Illness, Critical Role Foundation, and more.

Here’s a complete guide to Creator Clash 2.

Creator Clash 2 time, date, and location

Creator Clash 2 will officially take place on Saturday, April 15 at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. The pay-per-view livestream officially begins at 4pm CT, with the event itself set to start at 5pm CT according to the event’s Ticketmaster page.

Creator Clash 2 ticket info

Fans can purchase either in-person or PPV tickets for Creator Clash 2, starting on Jan. 27 at 9am CT.

For in-person events, fans can go to Ticketmaster, with an eight-ticket limit in place per customer.

Creator Clash 2 is available on pay-per-view exclusively on Moment.

Creator Clash 2 card and schedule

Here’s the entire card for Creator Clash 2. While the exact order of matches is currently unknown, we do know that Alex Wassabi vs. iDubbbz will be the main event.

Jack Manifold vs. Dakota Olave

Abelina Sabrina vs. Jaelaray

Dad vs. AB (H3H3)

Leonhart vs. Crank Gameplays

Mika vs. Alanah Pearce

Arin Hanson vs. Jarvis Johnson

Myth vs. Hundar

Haley Sharpe vs. Marisha Ray

Froggy Fresh vs. Chris Ray Gun

I Did A Thing vs. Fitz

John Randall Hennigan vs. Harley (Epic Meal Time)

Alex Wassabi vs. iDubbbz

The commentary team consists of MoistCr1TiKaL, Jacksepticeye, Markiplier, Esfand, Tony Jefferies, and Wade Plemons. Amouranth will host pre-fight interviews, and the national anthem will be performed by Matt Watson of SuperMega.