Developer of Crab Game warns streamers to ‘stay away from public lobbies’ to avoid risking DDoS attacks

Following the DDoS attacks streamers such as Sodapoppin, xQc, and Nick Polom suffered while playing Crab Game recently, developer DaniDev has responded on Twitter.

The game developer advised that streamers “should probably stay away from public lobbies in Crab Game for a few days” to avoid risking a DDoS attack. DaniDev did inform players and streamers alike that he’s attempting to fix the issue, though.

(1/3) If you're a streamer you should probably stay away from public lobbies in Crab Game for a few days, until I update it, as you risk getting DDOS'd currently. I apologize to everyone who expeirenced this, I'm an idiot. — Dani (@DaniDevYT) November 2, 2021

Dani went on to explain how the DDoS threats were made possible. Crab Game was built on the Facepunch Steam P2P network, which was fast but “it is apparently very unsecure and you can sometimes leak your IP,” according to Dani. Although he’s in the process of changing the networking code, the Crab Game developer warned that it will take several days.

Inspired by the popular Netflix series and international success of Squid Game, the freshly released Steam title Crab Game is a multiplayer battle royale where players compete to outlast each other across several mini-games.

Similar to the success of the Netflix series, the popularity of Crab Game has spiked in recent days. Crab Game is the 38th most-watched game on Twitch right now with nearly 2 million hours watched and over 24,000 average viewers, according to TwitchTracker.

Though streamers have been heavily attracted to the game due to its likeness to Squid Game, there may be a hiatus taken by many due to the prevalence and severity of the DDoS attacks. Hackers have already forced some of the website’s most popular streamers to change their IPs.

No word has been given regarding how long these updates will take aside from “a few days.” Streamers and fans alike will just have to wait and see if Crab Game can recover.