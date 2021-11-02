Twitch streamers Sodapoppin, xQc, Nick Polom get DDoS’d after IP leak

A few of Twitch’s more popular streamers started to experience some connection issues on the platform in what seemed to be a distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack yesterday.
Sodapoppin, xQc, and Nick Polom spent time yesterday playing a new game on Steam called Crab Game, which appears to be inspired by the popular Netflix show Squid Game. But the description of the game on Steam would attempt to tell you otherwise.
“Definitely not based on any online streaming pop culture korean tv shows, as that would get me in legal trouble, so we’re certainly not doing that,” the Steam about page reads.
After playing the game, the trio started to have some connection issues that seem to be related to a potential DDoS attack that may have stemmed from an IP leak in the game.
In an attempt to confirm that the internet issues were actually a DDoS attack and not just poor connection, Sodapoppin even went as far as to ask the person responsible for the DDoS to “do it again, just to confirm.”
Later, Polom, who lives with Sodapoppin, said on Twitter that he was cancelling his stream set plans for today and that the house is getting its IP situation figured out.
XQc posted on Twitter last night that he’ll be streaming “if it’s possible.” But he too is facing internet issues and may have to get his IP changed as well.