Twitch streamers Sodapoppin, xQc, Nick Polom get DDoS’d after IP leak

Their IPs seem to have been leaked while playing a game they found on Steam.

A few of Twitch’s more popular streamers started to experience some connection issues on the platform in what seemed to be a distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack yesterday.

Sodapoppin, xQc, and Nick Polom spent time yesterday playing a new game on Steam called Crab Game, which appears to be inspired by the popular Netflix show Squid Game. But the description of the game on Steam would attempt to tell you otherwise.

“Definitely not based on any online streaming pop culture korean tv shows, as that would get me in legal trouble, so we’re certainly not doing that,” the Steam about page reads.

After playing the game, the trio started to have some connection issues that seem to be related to a potential DDoS attack that may have stemmed from an IP leak in the game.

In an attempt to confirm that the internet issues were actually a DDoS attack and not just poor connection, Sodapoppin even went as far as to ask the person responsible for the DDoS to “do it again, just to confirm.”

Sadly our IP got leaked during a silly game Chance was playing.



So sadly I have to cancel the stream tomorrow with @itsgabbie and ima work on getting the IP changed!



Thanks dude who is stuck in 2015 still booting people off! Lmao what a loser. — Nick Polom (@nmplol) November 2, 2021

Later, Polom, who lives with Sodapoppin, said on Twitter that he was cancelling his stream set plans for today and that the house is getting its IP situation figured out.

INTERNET IS OUT, MAYBE SOME RANDOM GOT MY IP FROM THE GAMES WE WERE PLAYING, MAYBE NOT. IMPOSSIBLE TO TELL. IDK WHATS HAPPENING. ILL STREAM IF ITS POSSIBLE. SORRY FOR INCONVENIANCE I LOVE YOU ALL. — xQc (@xQc) November 2, 2021

XQc posted on Twitter last night that he’ll be streaming “if it’s possible.” But he too is facing internet issues and may have to get his IP changed as well.