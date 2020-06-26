Corsair ends relationship with Method, more people leave org amid sexual assault allegations

The exodus of esports organization Method has continued to evolve over the past 24 hours. And now, it’s not just players and streamers—it’s sponsors as well.

Last night, one of Method’s top sponsors, Corsair, announced that it was ending its relationship with the WoW-centered organization following sexual harassment allegations that came to light regarding a World First raiding team member.

We have ended our sponsorship of @Method at this time. — CORSAIR (@CORSAIR) June 25, 2020

The personality formerly known as MethodJosh has been permanently banned on Twitch for more than a year, but he remained on Method’s top raiding team until this week when numerous women revealed sexual harassment allegations against him, multiple involving underage girls.

Shortly following Josh’s dismissal from the team, questions regarding the organization’s knowledge of Josh’s behavior led numerous players and streamers affiliated with the brand to announce that they were ending their relationships with the team.

As more people read the claims against Josh, the list of people leaving Method or removing their branding from any forms of social media has grown.

Though some players have expressed that they need to figure out the logistics of ending their relationship with Method, those individuals have said that while they determine the best way to end their contracts, they’re removing any sort of Method branding from their Twitch and social media pages as a first step in the process.

I made a decision on Weds when events came to light that I no longer want to be a part of Method. I wanted to make this announcement earlier but from a professional standpoint I felt obligated to keep quiet until I had a meeting.Tomorrow I will ask to be released from my contract — Cdew (@cdew_wow) June 26, 2020

Following zizzaran and others,

I have taken down my twitter and twitch method branding.



I am still shocked and stressed, and wanna calm down before making a permanent decision — Cayna (@CaynaWoW) June 25, 2020

I’ll no longer be representing Method. Gut wrenching decision to make as I’ve been with the organization for 6+ years but I can no longer in good conscience stay with them. To the victims hurt by this situation I stand by you 100% and hope something like this never happens again. — venruki (@ElliottVenczel) June 25, 2020

After recent evens I've decided to take down any Method branding from Twitter & Twitch until further notice.



This is not the Method I thought I knew, or support in any way.



Regarding MDI, I have no information to tell at this hour.



Thanks. — Naowh (@Naowhxd) June 25, 2020

After 5 years, I am leaving Method. I do not support the inaction towards Josh. — djarii (@djarii) June 26, 2020

like some of my brothers, I will be removing my @method affiliation pending the org's response



similarly our mdi team's affiliation with @method is also uncertain



I hope that the org can be rebuilt into something we're proud of. they are family, for better or worse — jb (@methodjdotb) June 26, 2020

The growing list of people in Method speaking out features Mythic Dungeon International and Arena World Championship winners like Noahw and Cdew, as well as established personalities with longstanding relationships inside the team, like personality streamer Djarii and veteran WoW player and broadcaster Jdotb.