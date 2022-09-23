Controversial congressman plans to stream on Twitch but is already facing heavy resistance

American lawyer and U.S. Florida representative Matt Gaetz announced his plans to add Twitch to his growing roster of platforms he streams on. The controversial representative’s announcement was quickly met with backlash, with many already established streamers on Twitch warding Gaetz away.

Gaetz is an incredibly contested U.S. politician with a history of controversial statements and investigations surrounding his political career.

In recent years, Gaetz has worn a full hazmat suit in order to mock COVID-19 mask mandates, likened BLM protestors to terrorists, and recently has come under investigation for alleged sexual relations with a minor.

The Republican congressman has regularly streamed political content discussing his particular world view and thoughts on contemporary American politics since being elected in 2017. On Twitter, Gaetz announced that he would be adding Twitch his wide array of popular and lesser known social media platforms.

Already streaming across Rumble, GETTR, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube, Gaetz has recently created an unverified Twitch account.

Both constituents and streamers on Twitch have already begun to rebuttal the congressman’s entrance onto Twitch.

Popular political streamer and Twitch creator Hasan Piker addressed Gaetz’s announcement, writing “this is certainly what we needed on the platform” shortly before changing his username to ‘Gaetz pedo FBI investigation.’

Other streamers, such a ConnorEatsPants, shared the recent Bloomberg article which outlined child predators targeting minors on Twitch, writing “I found one.”

Though Gaetz likely will not have a warm reception for his first Twitch stream, it appears the politician is set on making Twitch a part of his regular media rotation.