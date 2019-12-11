Content creator Nagzz21 trademarks the word “malding” to troll VRChat streamer Roflgator

The “malding” meme came about when internet trolls combined the words “mad” and “bald” as a way to make fun of people. But VRChat streamer Nagzz21 has taken the meme to a new level.

As a way to make fun of fellow VRChat streamer Rob “Roflgator” for having an audience that uses the word in abundance, Nagzz bought the domain Malding.com. And in a YouTube video posted to the website, he recently announced that he legally trademarked the phrase.

fat man malding Clip of Roflgator Playing VRChat – Clipped by you_got_trolled

“So when you’re using malding on your streams and stuff like that, that’s trademark infringement,” Nagzz said. “That’s bad.”

Nagzz purchased the domain for roughly $3,000 as a way to get back at Roflgator for regularly displaying edited photos of Nagzz with a bald head on his stream. The video explaining Nagzz’s purchase of Malding.com and the trademark came complete with a diss track rap as well.

In the three-minute video, Nagzz raps about how Roflgator’s content, which sometimes relies on the use of the “malding” meme, will cost him a lot of money in the form of trademark infringement claims. He also proceeded to take personal shots at Roflgator for being “big headed” and having a “receding hairline.”

While watching the video for himself on stream, Roflgator found the news and diss track entertaining, laughing as insults came his way.