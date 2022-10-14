Complexity adds Dallas Cowboys star player to its Complexity Stars lineup

Esports gaming organization Complexity announced its signing of Dallas Cowboys defensive back Trevon Diggs to its celebrity content team, Complexity Stars.

Initiated in December 2021, Complexity Stars is a program led by the esports organization which has sought to bring mainstream celebrities, particularly athletes, into the organization’s content team. Upon release, Complexity Stars touted famous athletes such as J.R. Smith, Allisha Gray, Leonard Fournette, Max Holloway, and more as part of the new program.

Adding several new members to Complexity Stars since its formation, Complexity has announced its latest signing in Trevon Diggs of the Dallas Cowboys. Formerly playing for Alabama during his college years, Diggs was drafted by the Cowboys in 2020. In 2021, Diggs had his breakout season, where he registered 56 tackles and a league-leading 11 interceptions, which earned him a spot in the All-Pro First Team.

Participating in Tuesday Night Gaming, an NFL-affiliated gaming-centric broadcast, Diggs has appeared in Rocket League, Fall Guys, and other tournaments. While the NFL star does not have a Twitch or YouTube of his own, he will likely continue to appear in Tuesday Night Gaming along with any other Complexity Stars content.

In 2017, Complexity was purchased by Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones alongside real estate investor John Goff. Given his status as a starter on the Cowboys, Diggs’ unexpected entry into the esports organization certainly tracks and could signal the potential for future Cowboys players to similarly make appearances on the celebrity content team.