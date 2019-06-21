Bungie raises $400,000 in for St. Jude’s Hospital during charity stream

In partnership with GuardianCon 2019’s marathon stream on Twitch, Destiny developer Bungie raised $400,000 in just four hours today.

Marketed as “Florida’s premier gaming convention,” GuardianCon is a hybrid of an in-person convention featuring keynote speakers and new game previews, and a collection of charity streams hosted on Twitch.

With the goal of raising $3 million for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in one week, streamers and companies such as Turner “Tfue” Tenney, Voice Over Pete, Achievement Hunter, Ben “Cohhcarnage” Cassell, and Bungie Studios take over the channel and host a stream.

Bungie used their slot to showcase Destiny 2: Forsaken and motivated donors by offering incentives for different tiers of contributions.

Bungie raises 400k in 4 hours Clip of GuardianCon Playing Destiny 2 – Clipped by straktt

For $10, donors would get a Sign of Gambit 2018 emblem code. At $100, donors had the chance to win a signed collector’s edition of Destiny, Destiny 2, or Destiny 2: Shadowkeep. In the case of a massive $5,000 or higher gift, the donor and up to four others would receive a tour of Bungie’s studio.

The $400,000 milestone was achieved at the last minute, just before the studio handed the stream off to the next host. Money was coming in so fast it was difficult to see the names and amounts for each individual donation.

The final total raised by Bungie according to the on-screen graphic was $401,420.97. GuardianCon’s charity marathon stream will conclude when Ben “DrLupo” Lupo takes over the stream from 3pm to 7pm CT on June 23.

As of writing, GuardianCon has raised $2.36 million toward the $3 million final goal.