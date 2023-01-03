Twitch goes down partly as users report widespread outage

The mega streaming platform Twitch has seemingly gone down for a majority of users today, with numerous people reporting that the site is not working for them.

Twitch confirmed the outage itself on its Twitch support channel on Twitter and is currently investigating the issue. Users first started reporting issues with Twitch around 12pm CT and the problems are still present an hour later.

🔎 We are investigating an issue preventing multiple areas of Twitch from loading. — Twitch Support (@TwitchSupport) January 3, 2023

“We are investigating an issue preventing multiple areas of Twitch from loading,” Twitch said. The number of reports on the Twitch page for DownDetector has skyrocketed in the past hour.

Related: Is Twitch down? Here’s how to check Twitch’s status

Many users on the Twitch homepage cannot load any streams or even see any watchable streams on the homepage, on their following page, or from a category page. Most following pages aren’t even loading. Users also can’t search for streamers but can pull up old VODs. Many streamers are unsure if they are even broadcasting. The issues are appearing on Twitch’s desktop, mobile, and TV app platforms.

The massive outage comes just three days into the new year, after a 2022 in which several high-profile streamers and creators left for YouTube, including Fuslie, LilyPichu, Myth, Swagg, and Sykkuno.

In 2022, over 22.5 billion hours of streams were watched on Twitch, according to data from SullyGnome, across over 284 million streams. The 22.5 billion hours watched is down from 24.3 billion hours in 2021.

This is a breaking news story with more details to follow. Updates will be added as soon as possible.