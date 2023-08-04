Kai Cenat arrested after PS5 giveaway in NYC causes riot

Twitch streamer Kai Cenat has been arrested after a PS5 giveaway caused a riot in New York City’s Union Square, according to a report by NBC 4 NY.

According to the NYPD, a “couple thousand people” took to the streets in Union Square at around 4pm local time as the streamer promised a “HUGE GIVEAWAY.”

Twitch influencer Kai Cenat is in custody after a giveaway in a New York City park erupted in chaos, authorities say. https://t.co/1yKvdN2yS3 — NBC News (@NBCNews) August 4, 2023

“The highest level of police mobilization” was triggered after the streets filled, according to NBC 4. Kai was “pulled out from the massive crowd by police officers and placed into custody.”

NBC 4 video footage of the chaos showed the crowd throwing items at police as they attempted to move barricades, and it appeared that some form of tear gas was deployed to attempt to disperse the crowd.

Kai Cenat went live on Twitch for the event, but the only VOD from today was just under three minutes long. In the VOD, Kai and his security team can be seen being swarmed and surrounded by fans looking to get a glimpse at the streaming star or to win a PS5 as part of the giveaway.

Earlier in the day, Cenat posted a video from inside a vehicle showing off multiple PS5s and a large stack of $100 gift cards that he intended to give away to fans.

People jumped on Kai Cenat’s car and some of them fell 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/1JHisRPvCP — W𖤐NTED (@wantedbythehoes) August 4, 2023

NBC 4 said the crowd extended far from the Union Square plaza where the giveaway was set to take place, extending “into multiple streets, blocking E 14th Street and Broadway” south of Union Square.

Over an hour after the event was set to take place, police were still attempting to clear out the crowd, according to NBC 4.

