Borderlands 3 Twitch Rivals challenge results and standings

In celebration of Gearbox’s highly-anticipated looter shooter Borderlands 3 being released last week, 16 Twitch partners are competing in a Twitch Rivals tournament today.

The 16 participating streamers were broken up into four teams:

Team KingGothalion: Char, Edemonster, AdmiralBahroo, KingGothalion

Team woops: ryancentral, Roflwaffles, lazydata, woops

Team Sacriel: Tomographic, stodeh, BreaK, Sacriel

Team criken: gmart, lawlman, ShayneHawke, criken

Image via @TwitchEsports

After the first round, Team woops took the win, putting $5,000 in their coffers early in the event.

First place Team woops (153) Second place Team KingGothalion (152) Third place Team Sacriel (115) Fourth place Team Criken (103)

The four teams are tasked with defeating Proving Ground challenges across three different rounds as fast as possible, each with increasing difficulty.

During each round, teammates have to play as all four of the Vault Hunter classes so that no one is playing the same character at the same time. Scoring is determined based on how much time is left on the clock each time a team completes a challenge, with multipliers applied according to the difficulty.

If a team finished a challenge with 15 minutes left on the clock in easy mode, for example, they’ll get 15 points (1x multiplier). In medium mode, they’ll receive 30 points (2x), and on hard mode, 45 points (3x).

With a $50,000 prize pool, teams will win cash after each round based on how they place. Bonus cash will be awarded at the end of the event for two additional challenges.

First place $5,000 Second place $4,000 Third place $3,000 Fourth place $2,000 Team with most maps cleared without deaths $3,000 Team with highest number of points $5,000

The standings portion of this article will be updated as the tournament progresses.