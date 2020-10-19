Borat “faces off” with DrLupo on Twitch tomorrow

The one and only Borat is going to appear on Twitch tomorrow where he’ll take on DrLupo, Twitch announced today.

“Kazakhstan’s biggest gamer” will face off against the Twitch star “in a battle for global supremacy.” It’s unclear exactly what this means, but it’ll be interesting to see if Borat attempts to handle a controller and one-vs-one Lupo.

Very nice.#Borat faces off against @DrLupo in a battle for global supremacy, tomorrow October 20 at 3pm PT on https://t.co/GFgVyGvc4n. pic.twitter.com/LcICoesa5f — Twitch (@Twitch) October 19, 2020

In reality, this event will see actor Sacha Baron Cohen appearing on Lupo’s stream to help promote the Borat movie sequel, which is premiering on Amazon Prime Video this Friday, Oct. 23.

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan is the sequel to the 2006 mockumentary Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan.

The trailer for the Borat sequel shows Cohen, in full Borat character and disguise, crashing a speech by U.S. vice president Mike Pence and getting into a ton of other trouble. If nothing else, it should be an interesting watch when it premieres this weekend.

This Twitch event has the potential to be extremely funny, very awkward, or both. Either way, you can tune in to DrLupo’s Twitch channel at 5pm CT tomorrow to find out.