Boogie2988 & McJuggerNuggets anger viewers with joke about missing YouTuber Etika

Longtime YouTubers Steven “Boogie2988” Williams and Jesse “McJuggerNuggets” Ridgway ignited controversy on Monday after making a joke about missing YouTuber Desmond “Etika” Amofah.

During an IRL stream in Virginia, Boogie and McJugger were driving through a rough-looking town at night and making jokes about what kinds of things could happen there.

“Bro, we’re gonna fucking die out here,” McJugger said. “We have 500 witnesses that’ll see whatever goes down.”

“This is when IRL streams get good, dude,” Boogie responded.

Boogie2988 makes a bad joke about Etika Check out this video on Streamable using your phone, tablet or desktop.

The two riffed back and forth about the stream actually being a new scripted series meant to be an interactive murder mystery. Boogie jumped in to build off the idea.

“And then, the phone hits the ground, and Etika shows up and goes, ‘surprise, bitch!’,” Boogie said.

McJugger added: “And then it’s up to the viewers to track across multiple channels where Etika the murderer is to find, to seek vindication for our deaths.”

Etika hasn’t been seen in nearly five days since uploading a now-deleted video entitled, “Im Sorry.” Several of his belongings were found along the Manhattan Bridge in New York City and local authorities have opened a missing persons case. Taking the YouTuber’s past complications with mental health into account, fans and family members are fearing the worst.

Viewers felt the joke was entirely inappropriate considering the uncertainty and timeliness of Etika’s disappearance.

Reviewing other footage from the duo’s stream shows at least one other instance of dark humor, which used the 2002 DC Sniper shootings that killed ten people as a punchline.

Boogie and McJugger’s DC Sniper joke Twitch is the world’s leading video platform and community for gamers.

Boogie is no stranger to controversy. The polarizing personality has been criticized on several occasions for making other jokes man find inappropriate, which he has justified by saying he uses dark humor to cope with unpleasant news stories or life events.

On June 22, Boogie made his first comments on the search for Etika after Daniel “Keemstar” Keem tweeted about the items found on the Manhattan Bridge.

Boogie2988 🔜 vidcon! on Twitter I have refrained from comment on this since I have been so busy but have been watching Twitter for updates. Really hope this is a prank. Mental illness has won too many fights. I really dont want to lose Etika to it. 🙁 Rooting for him.

“Oh God no,” he said. “Mental illness has won too many fights. I really dont want to lose Etika to it.”

Regardless of the pair’s intent, the response from the public has been quick and clear.

Boogie tends to respond to his controversies live on stream soon after the incident, but McJugger keeps a lower profile and has mostly avoided any scandal throughout his YouTube career.

At the time of publication, neither has issued a statement addressing the widespread backlash.