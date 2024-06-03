Kick's logo embedded next to a bundle of PC hardware.
Image via Kick
Category:
Streaming

Belarusian Kick streamer allegedly paid six figures to Champions League pitch invaders

They're permanently banned from all European stadiums, though.
Image of Mateusz Miter
Mateusz Miter
|
Published: Jun 3, 2024 06:12 am

The Champions League final took place on June 1, but it was interrupted by pitch invaders, allegedly paid by a Kick streamer.

Recommended Videos

The pitch invaders were captured by photographers, and the images quickly flooded social media, with the individuals seemingly wearing t-shirts with Kick streamer Mellstroy’s nickname on the back. In a post on X following the incident, soccer content creator Janty claimed the invaders were paid £300,000 (around $380,000) by Mellstroy after the streamer put out an “open offer” to anyone who invaded the UCL final with his name on their shirt.

If this claim is true, in addition to their permanent ban from all soccer arenas in Europe, the invaders will receive a substantial sum of money.

Those who followed the grand final between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund know the match was interrupted around 30 seconds after it began. Luckily for the players, no one was harmed, and security acted quickly to take the pitch invaders down.

Pitch invaders are hardly a new thing to soccer. People often storm the field to interrupt the match and share a message of some kind, which, in this case, was allegedly making the world more familiar with Mellstroy. The streamer hasn’t addressed the situation but did retweet a photo of one of the invaders taking a picture with Real Madrid’s Vinícius Júnior.

Mellstroy is remarkably popular among CIS audiences since the content creator streams in Russian. At the time of writing, he has more than 470,000 followers on Kick, with his other profiles also boasting impressive numbers. On Instagram, for example, he currently sits on three million followers.

Fortunately, the pitch invaders didn’t storm the game again, and it went smoothly. Real Madrid secured domination in Europe by claiming the club’s 15th Champions League trophy after defeating Borussia Dortmund with a 2-0 score.

Mateusz Miter
Polish Staff Writer. Mateusz previously worked for numerous outlets and gaming-adjacent companies, including ESL. League of Legends or CS:GO? He loves them both. In fact, he wonders which game he loves more every day. He wanted to go pro years ago, but somewhere along the way decided journalism was the more sensible option—and he was right.