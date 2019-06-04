Battalion 1944: Why Twitch streamers are hopping on the newest FPS

We have seen plenty of first-person shooters hit the market with incredible opening numbers. Considering how well Battalion 1944—released on May —is already doing on Twitch, the game’s got a good chance of joining those ranks.

Plenty of big-name Twitch streamers have begun to hop onto the game’s hype train, including Michael “shroud” Grzesiak, Guy “DrDisrespect” Beahm, and Tyler “Skadoodle” Latham. They’re praising the game and even calling it one of the best shooters out right now. So what exactly is Battalion 1944 and what makes it so fun to play?

Shroud praises Battalion 1944 Clip of shroud Playing Just Chatting – Clipped by Digityler

First, Battalion 1944 has returned to the roots of FPS games like Counter-Strike and Call of Duty. The game has multiple game modes to choose from—Team Deathmatch, Capture the Flag, and Domination, for instance. The one mode, however, that most players are jumping into is Wartide.

Wartide is essentially a search-and-destroy game mode that gives players only one life per round. The game type is competitive and also implements a CS:GO type economy system that players can use to buy new weapons.

JOE BRAMMER on Twitter I’m amazed the player numbers are still growing. The first ever @Battalion1944 @FACEIT season starts June 1st, so we won’t be making many big gameplay changes until the end of the month. For now, enjoy the game, let us analyse the data, watch the tournaments, and read the posts.

“It’s very competitive,” Shroud said while on stream. “Very very Counter Strike-esque. Also very CoD-esque, in the fact that your jump around corners, spray, dropshot, all that. So it’s like a blend of Call of Duty and CS into one game. So it’s very competitive, very difficult.”



Battalion 1944 has FACEIT matchmaking built in, which makes for a better competitive experience as well.

The game is available on Steam for $15.99 USD.

