Back 4 Blood beta available through Twitch drops

Team-based zombie slaying is back with the highly-anticipated Back 4 Blood, and getting your chance to try the game out for yourself just became a whole lot easier.

Earlier today, it was announced that players will be able to score themselves entry into the Back 4 Blood beta that begins on Aug. 5, by watching streamers who are playing the game.

Getting in on the Early Access BETA just got easier than escaping the grip of a Crusher. @Twitch #Back4Blood pic.twitter.com/RTIajTlwjP — Back 4 Blood (@back4blood) August 2, 2021

The drops are available to all Twitch viewers, but there are a few things you’ll need to do to be in the running to receive one.

Firstly, you’ll need to be over 13 years old and have a WB Games account linked to your Twitch account. If you haven’t yet done this you can do so here. Once you’re set up are ready to go, you need to watch a streamer who is playing Back 4 Blood for at least 60 minutes during the open beta between Aug. 5 to Aug. 9.

If you’re lucky enough to receive a drop, you’ll find it within your Twitch account’s drop menu and should be notified via push notification also. You can tackle the code and claim it for your platform of choice from your WB Games account.

Back 4 Blood will be launching on Oct. 12, so if you miss out on this opportunity to participate in zombie slaying goodness, you’ll be able to play for yourself on release.