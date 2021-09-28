AustinShow to host the Roast of Sodapoppin on Oct. 1

Twitch streamer and variety show host AustinShow announced the roast of Sodapoppin via Twitter. The roast will feature a panel of Twitch streamers and personalities, including Hasan, QTCinderella, Ludwig, Will Neff, Nmplol, Cyr, and Roflgator.

Sodapoppin is one of Twitch’s most seasoned streamers, launching his channel in 2012 and amassing 3.1 million followers since. Sodapoppin originally built his audience through World of Warcraft, although he has greatly expanded his breadth of content to variety and IRL.

THE ROAST OF @Sodapoppintv POWERED BY @CashApp



THIS FRIDAY OCTOBER 1ST 4PM EST



LIVE IN PERSON pic.twitter.com/s0uoYrCHMh — Austin (@AustinOnTwitter) September 27, 2021

Sodapoppin will be the latest in AustinShow’s series of streamer roasts. Former guests include many of the now-roasters, most recently Hasan having his turn in the hot seat. Alongside the ‘Roast Of’ series, Austin is also well known for hosting a variety of other game shows on Twitch, such as ‘Love or Host’ and ‘The Royale.’

The event, which will be held live in the 100 Thieves Cash App Compound, will be broadcast live on Friday, Oct. 1, at 3pm CT on Austin’s Twitch channel.

Currently, both Sodapoppin and Austin are a part of the Shit Camp streaming event held by QTCinderella in Los Angeles. The roast of Sodapoppin will follow shortly after Shit Camp’s closing ceremony on September 29th.