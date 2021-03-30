AT&T Annihilator Cup featuring Shroud, Lirik, Yassuo, Mizkif, and more kicks off on April 2

A full schedule with five games over five weeks and 20 streamers.

Image via AT&T

AT&T Communications is hosting its first livestreamed gaming competition early next month, bringing in 20 of Twitch’s top creators to battle for a grand prize of $100,000.

The Annihilator Cup will be streamed on AT&T’s Twitch channel, spanning five games in five weeks. It’ll start with Apex Legends on April 2 and will feature a streamer lineup headlined by Shroud, Lirik, Yassuo, GoldGlove, and Mizkif.

Hosted by Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez and other expert commentators, the 20 players will clash in a new game every week. The overall winner of the Annihilator Cup will take home the full $100,000. Each game will have qualifier matches that will narrow the field into a smaller roster leading up to a final match.

AT&T will also award an additional $5,000 to the winner of each individual week. The event will be streamed live every Friday from April 2 to 30 at 3pm CT.

Here’s the full schedule of games and all of the streamers who will be competing. 

Broadcast schedule

  • April 2: Apex Legends
  • April 9: CS:GO
  • April 16: Mortal Kombat 11
  • April 23: Halo 3
  • April 30: Among Us

Competing streamers

  • Shroud
  • Lirik
  • Yassuo
  • GoldGlove
  • Mizkif
  • Bnans
  • Emiru
  • fl0m
  • Tommey
  • Rated
  • PvPx
  • Sydeon
  • Jake’n’Bake
  • EmZ
  • King George
  • Keeoh

You can watch all of the action live on AT&T’s Twitch or catch up with recaps, standings, and highlights on the AT&T Annihilator Cup website.

