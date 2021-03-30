AT&T Annihilator Cup featuring Shroud, Lirik, Yassuo, Mizkif, and more kicks off on April 2

A full schedule with five games over five weeks and 20 streamers.

AT&T Communications is hosting its first livestreamed gaming competition early next month, bringing in 20 of Twitch’s top creators to battle for a grand prize of $100,000.

The Annihilator Cup will be streamed on AT&T’s Twitch channel, spanning five games in five weeks. It’ll start with Apex Legends on April 2 and will feature a streamer lineup headlined by Shroud, Lirik, Yassuo, GoldGlove, and Mizkif.

Screengrab via AT&T Screengrab via AT&T Screengrab via AT&T Screengrab via AT&T

Hosted by Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez and other expert commentators, the 20 players will clash in a new game every week. The overall winner of the Annihilator Cup will take home the full $100,000. Each game will have qualifier matches that will narrow the field into a smaller roster leading up to a final match.

AT&T will also award an additional $5,000 to the winner of each individual week. The event will be streamed live every Friday from April 2 to 30 at 3pm CT.

Here’s the full schedule of games and all of the streamers who will be competing.

Broadcast schedule

April 2: Apex Legends

April 9: CS:GO

April 16: Mortal Kombat 11

April 23: Halo 3

April 30: Among Us

Competing streamers

Shroud

Lirik

Yassuo

GoldGlove

Mizkif

Bnans

Emiru

fl0m

Tommey

Rated

PvPx

Sydeon

Jake’n’Bake

EmZ

King George

Keeoh

You can watch all of the action live on AT&T’s Twitch or catch up with recaps, standings, and highlights on the AT&T Annihilator Cup website.

Explore the Next-Gen Consoles, Hot New Games, Featured Gaming Deals, Lightning Gaming Deals, and Much More.