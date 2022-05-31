Asmongold, xQc, and Nmplol criticize smaller streamers for being unable to handle backlash

Content creators xQc, Asmongold, and Nmplol have made waves across Twitch after criticizing smaller streamers’ attitudes toward larger streamers and being unable to handle backlash.

The inciting incident occurred after influencer reporter Jake Lucky reposted a clip of Trainwreckstv gifting former CS:GO pro GeT_Right a sticker worth approximately $15,000. Twitch streamer and TSM partner chocoTaco replied with a quote from Star Trek’s Jean-Luc Picard, implying Trainwreck’s gift was underhanded and referring to him as a “villain.”

For @GeT_RiGhT's birthday @Trainwreckstv gifted him a 2014 Dignitas Katowice Holo sticker, worth around $15,000



Nice pic.twitter.com/aVCijVzsEm — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) May 29, 2022

Trainwrecks quickly took issue with chocoTaco’s claim and the specific use of the Picard quote. The controversial gambling streamer reiterated that he believes all his sponsored content is done “publicly, out loud, and transparently.” Referring to chocoTaco as “delusional” and “dumb,” Trainwreck’s response was highly critical of the streamer’s characterization of him.

After the initial exchange, chocoTaco followed up by saying he was receiving “toxics DMs and harassment on stream.” This follow-up tweet led to a second wave of responses as it quickly gained the attention and ire of other large Twitch streamers.

OTK co-founder and Twitch streamer Nmplol was the first to respond within the Twitter thread. Expressing that he did not care about the previous interaction, Nmp criticized smaller streamers who aim to take shots at larger creators. “I cannot stand when small streamers say shit to bigger streamers and the bigger streamer responds and they start crying about harassment from viewers,” he said. “Hey bud, if you don’t wanna get stung, don’t poke the bee hive.”

On a later stream, fellow OTK member Asmongold sided with Nmp, re-emphasizing his point and further criticizing smaller streamers who believe they are immune to negative responses. “If you step up to anybody, expect them to respond,” Asmongold said. “I hate this idea that some smaller streamers and content creators have that they should be able to say whatever they want and do whatever they want because the other person is bigger than they are, so they have some sense of moral immunity from retaliation.”

The single largest individual streamer on Twitch, xQc, similarly agreed with Nmp’s point, pulling up a video he refers to as the “ping pong phenomenon.” To explain the relevancy of the video, xQc said “if you tweet about somebody publicly about them personally… and they reply to you personally, you don’t get to cry wolf. It’s the rules of the jungle.”

ChocoTaco and Trainwreck’s interaction on Twitter has resulted in intense discussion between some of the largest streamers on Twitch and their communities. While plenty of viewers and fellow streamers have been critical of the perspectives xQc, Asmongold, and Nmplol take, the three appear staunch in their belief.