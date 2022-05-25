Asmongold watches in amazement as hundreds of Twitch Prime subs flood his chat

Popular streamer Asmongold gave his audience a glimpse into his side of the stream, as he showed his activity feed being bombarded with Twitch Prime subscriptions.

Twitch Prime is undoubtedly one of the most effective tools Twitch has in its arsenal to leverage the website as the world’s leading streaming platform. Users with Amazon Prime can connect their Twitch account and gain a free subscription to any partnered or affiliate content creator of their choosing. Naturally, streamers of all sizes regularly try to earn the Twitch Primes of their viewers.

Asmongold is among the most popular streamers on Twitch, though his recent coverage of the Amber Heard vs. Johnny Depp trial has brought him an unprecedented amount of attention and viewership. Only minutes before the start of the day’s court proceedings, McConnell, a longtime streaming partner of Asmongold, reminded viewers to use their Twitch Primes on the veteran MMORPG streamer.

Given the recent uptick in viewership, Asmongold was hesitant to believe that McConnell’s attempt would bear any Twitch Primes.

“I feel like a lot of the people that are watching probably don’t even know what Twitch Prime is,” Asmongold said.

He was then immediately silenced as a flurry of new subscribers overtook his chat.

“Well, maybe they do,” Asmongold admitted. “Never mind on that.”

Asmongold then pulled up his activity feed on-screen, showing hundreds of Twitch Primes being used on his account at breakneck speed. The subs were coming in so fast as that Asmongold could not even read the names of everyone subscribing, and he said the mass influx of subscriptions was slowing down his chat speed.

Given that Twitch partners receive approximately a 50 percent cut from the $5.00 subscription, Asmongold easily cleared several hundred dollars in the span of only seconds thanks to McConnell’s reminder.

Though Asmongold’s coverage of the public trial has been incredibly controversial, it has certainly benefitted the Twitch partner’s viewership and channel immensely.