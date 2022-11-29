Asmongold slams people who feel the need to make ‘proclamations’ about WoW Dragonflight

Asmongold streamed on his main Twitch channel yesterday for the first time following a more than four-month hiatus, and he made it clear in his return that he has some strong opinions—about people who feel the need to have strong opinions.

Brand loyalty is prevalent in the MMO marketplace, where many people feel strongly about the games that they play like World of Warcraft and Final Fantasy. And any time a new game comes out, there seems to be a trend of anyone and everyone hopping on a soap box to dish out their thoughts for all to hear.

While Asmongold has been known to unload criticism and praise wherever he feels necessary, he expressed yesterday that he’s fed up with the idea that people have to make a statement any time they like or dislike a game.

“I don’t want to have loyalty to a publicly traded company,” he said. “If the game’s good, I’m going to play the game. If it’s not, I’m not going to play it. I don’t need to make a proclamation about this shit. It’s a fucking game. … It’s that easy.”

All too frequently, the internet and streaming space are flooded with creators who feel it’s necessary to tear apart a new game. But Asmon was quick to point out that when it comes to games, it’s never that serious. According to Asmongold, some people need to chill out.

“Why the fuck is every single person that’s talking about WoW making these proclamations like they’re the goddamn pope?” he said. “Holy shit, you’re not writing the Declaration of Independence. This isn’t the Bill of Rights. You don’t need to get this right for generations to come. If it’s fun to play, just play it. If it’s not, don’t. How is this hard?”