Asmongold shares plan to fight DMCA on Twitch

Popular World of Warcraft streamer Asmongold has shared an idea of how the Twitch community can come together to fight DCMA claims on their content.

During his recent stream, Asmongold jokingly detailed a plan that would see the community raise enough funds to change legislation surrounding fair use.

“You know what we need to do,” Asmongold said. “I’ve seen how much money these politicians cuck out for, These Politicians will cuck out for like 20 grand.”

“What we need to do is we need to get money, we need to do a donation goal to get enough money to bribe a politician to change the DMCA laws. That’s what we do, we need to lobby to change the DMCA laws. I think that’s what we do, we fight corruption with corruption.” Asmongold explained.

Over the past month Twitch has been cracking down on their streamers use of copyrighted content on the platform. In the process doing this they have issued several strikes and, in some cases, bans to channels of streamers including partnered streamers.

The community has been vocal with their criticism of this new crackdown as it has seen many creators punished for clips or streams they had held weeks, months, or even years prior to the change of guidelines.

Currently, Twitch’s solution to assist streamers with still using music on their platform has been to open beta testing for all streamers to their SoundTrack music service. Acting much like any other music streaming service SoundTrack has curated free music with the artists permission to allow it to be played on stream without being flagged.