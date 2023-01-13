Asmongold ‘perturbed’ by Redditors’ TMZ comparisons, but he insists he’s not mad

The dichotomy of Reddit is one of the most unique glories of the internet. Anyone who has spent time on Reddit knows just how invaluable the social media platform can be, but at the same time, commenters have the ability to confuse, mislead, and frustrate other users.

Asmongold might be one of the most experienced and influential content creators online, but earlier today, his time on Reddit perfectly encapsulated the annoyed feelings a person gets when someone online is spouting some ignorant nonsense.

Reading comments from a post on his subreddit, r/Asmongold, the popular MMO content creator started his frenzy after seeing a person write “Twitch is literally just TMZ for zoomers.” Shortly after that, another person wrote that Asmongold “went from being a video gamer streamer to a TMZ livestreamer.”

“This makes me so fucking mad,” he said. “I sit here and I play a video game non-stop, no camera, no fucking reading donations, no thanking subs, no sponsor segments, gaming, gaming, gaming, gaming… and I take 40 fucking minutes to talk about Andrew Tate, one of the most notorious baldies in the whole world, and somehow this is ruining everything.”

The Reddit comments were in response to time Asmongold spent at the end of a stream on his alternate channel in which he spent around six hours playing Lost Ark, and at the end of his broadcast, he discussed some current events.

While he expressed himself very strongly, he took a step back when a member of his chatroom addressed his anger. Collecting himself, Asmon noted that he was not quite as upset as he initially let on.

“I’m not actually mad,” he said. “I am perturbed.”