Asmongold is apparently costing Twitch six figures a month by streaming on his second profile

Popular Twitch Streamer Asmongold recently came to the realization on stream he had been costing Twitch over $150,000 a month in expected advertising revenue by streaming on his second streaming channel, Zackrawrr.

Asmongold is one of Twitch’s most popular streamers on the platform, having amassed 3.3 million followers on the streaming platform. With a legion of supporters dedicated to his MMO journeys, Asmongold has become a name that many have come to recognize.

Yet, in the past few months, the MMO streamer has been streaming on his second zackrawrr more often, recently, which remains completely unmonetized. With over one million followers on that second channel, Asmongold did the math on stream to see exactly how much money Twitch was losing streaming on zackrawrr.

Immediately, the massive figure came as a complete shock.

Screengrab via Asmongold on Twitch

“I am literally deleting 158 thousand dollars from Twitch each month that I stream on zackrawrr,” the message on notepad read on his stream as he sat there in silence surprised by the figure. “I’m getting got, man.”

According to Twitch, it costs approximately more than $1,000 per month to host live videos for streamers broadcasting 200 hours a month to 100 concurrent viewers. When you factor in Asmongold’s popularity on the Twitch platform, as well as his 12,700 concurrent viewers, that figure becomes increasingly large to fathom.

“Yeah, that is uh…man,” Asmongold muttered still in shock by how much money he was costing Twitch. “I’m paying them in exposure, yes of course I am.”

Many streamers and content creators have been calling for Twitch to expand upon their 70/30 sub-revenue cut for streamers.

Instead, in a Sept. 21 blog post, Twitch President Dan Clancy revealed that the platform has no plans on making that change due to Twitch’s high overhead costs. Instead, he revealed that the platform intends on changing that split to 50/50 for content creators who make more than $100k through subscription revenue, which will go into effect on June 1, 2023.

This new model would certainly affect a streamer like Asmongold, who is one of the platform’s top content creators.

Some of Asmongold’s viewers were also quick to note the 158-thousand-dollar figure he came up with could even be considered lower given he often streams for more than 200 hours a month. According to Twitchtracker, Asmongold has streamed 252 hours to an average of 13,317 viewers in the past 30 days, which would actually equate to $166,462.

Regardless, it was enough money to catch Asmongold by surprise. Whether that will motivate him to stream on his main Twitch channel more is yet to be decided.