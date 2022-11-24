Asmongold can’t wait to play Valheim Mistlands update but he’s struggling with game’s biggest issue

The open-world survival game Valheim was released on Feb. 2, 2021, and managed to garner a massive fanbase along with widespread and critical acclaim. One of these fans is Asmongold, and after reacting to the new trailer for the Valheim Mistlands update yesterday, he couldn’t contain his excitement.

The top Twitch streamer does have one caveat, though.

Midway through his Nov. 22 Twitch broadcast, Asmongold stumbled upon the new trailer for Valheim’s upcoming Mistlands update. The Twitch star was amazed by the new features showcased in the sneak peek and was quick to express his excitement to play Valheim again.

“Oh my god. What the fuck this is badass, holy shit. Look at this, wow. Bro, I didn’t think it was gonna be that good, holy fuck that’s so cool,” Asmongold said.

“I’m a huge Valheim fan, absolutely love the game, played it constantly on release. I got every trophy in the game, I beat every boss… crafted every weapon, leveled every weapon up, I had fucking everything, man. I love this game. So yes, I 100 percent will play this.”

But despite his excitement, Asmongold has one issue with the upcoming Mistlands expansion. Just like many fans of the hit Iron Gate Studio title, one of the only complaints of Valheim is its lack of new content.

Since release, the game has only seen one major update, Hearth & Home, which launched in Sep. 2021 and brought a slew of changes and fresh content to the beloved game.

But with that update over a year old, many fans, Asmongold included, think it’s been far too long. After reacting to the trailer, Asmongold shared his only complaint with Valheim, partly to quiet the viewers in his Twitch chat that believed he was paid to promote the game.

“You know what else they should do, just in case you guys think it’s actually an ad?” Asmongold said. “Not take fucking one year to bring this out. This should’ve been out last year.” Asmongold’s high praise for Valheim is only elevated by his prime issue with the once-popular title, being a lack of fresh content to enjoy.

And, unfortunately, with this latest trailer only providing the info that public testing has begun for the update, the wait for Mistlands will continue with no official end in sight.