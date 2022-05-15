Asmongold calls out Blizzard for Diversity Space Tool controversy: ‘Shut the f**k up and make games’

Asmongold is one of the most popular content creators on Twitch, averaging over 50,000 viewers every time he goes live, according to TwitchTracker. In the six years he’s been streaming for the Amazon-owned platform, he’s garnered a reputation for sharing his opinion on most of what comes to his attention. And in a broadcast yesterday, the MMO veteran called out Activision Blizzard and its recently revealed Diversity Space Tool.

The Diversity Space Tool is a device to help with identifying how diverse a character’s traits are and is able to differentiate between “token characters” and “true representation,” according to the company’s official post about the tool, which received massive community backlash.

Two hours into Asmongold’s May 14 broadcast, the star’s attention was brought to Blizzard’s Diversity Space Tool controversy after viewing a post on his own subreddit. The streamer seemed eager to comment on the situation, and he didn’t mince words when calling out the company.

“I feel like there are people at Blizzard that just can’t stand to go an entire week without patting themselves on the back for how much they care about minorities,” Asmongold said. “Your company’s reputation is ruined.”

“Shut the fuck up and make games. Do that for three years and then maybe we’ll be ready to hear another political statement,” Asmongold continued.

This isn’t the first time Asmongold has had a negative opinion about Blizzard. The star shared his disappointment with the company after multiple sexual harassment allegations arose against it last year. The Twitch streamer hasn’t been shy of calling out Blizzard’s games either, disagreeing with their design and gameplay decisions on multiple occasions.

After the overwhelmingly negative reception of the tool, Activision Blizzard amended the official blog post to “clarify that this prototype is not being used in active game development,” and removed the pictures of the tool from the website. The U-Turn, however, has hardly been enough to shift the opinion about it.