Asmongold calls on Twitch to stop ‘viewbotters’ gaming the system to boost views

Twitch channels using embedded streams on websites under their brand to boost views has been a hot topic in recent years. Ludwig piped up about it when he was still on the platform.

Asmongold has been vocal about it too. But when the topic came up again during his stream on Dec. 14, the MMO streamer said enough is enough. It’s time for Twitch to do something about it.

He thinks it’s a blight on the industry, and more needs to be done to stamp it out.

“Embedding is the same thing, functionally, as viewbotting,” he said. “The fact Twitch is not doing anything about this and they allow blatant viewbotters to maintain a top position in the directory is a joke. It’s an insult to everybody else that’s on the platform that are trying to earn and grow their platform and their presence online organically. It is just pathetic.”

Screengrab via New World Database

Asmongold listed two examples—New World Database and Fextralife—both of which have thumbnail-sized embedded streams that unobtrusively appear in various corners of their websites. The streaming star thinks it’s “pathetic” because it allows those hub channels to regularly “maintain top directory positions” which, in turn, “holds down legitimate and authentic streamers with real communities.”

After all, a lot of viewership, in his experience, is based on directory position. “This is done to the detriment of the entire website. It hurts everybody.”

He also said it’s “fraudulent” towards advertisers paying Twitch to stream ads on these channels because nobody sees them when they appear in a tiny, muted embeds.

It’s important to note that while these channels are rustling some feathers with their strategies, they’re not breaking any real rules—which is why Asmongold is calling on Twitch to change that. “It should not be possible,” the top star declared.

The “tangible negative effect” it has on streamers and viewers trying to find “authentic streams that have legitimate content” makes it a “detriment,” in his view.