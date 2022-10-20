Argentinian streamer ElSpreen has been banned on Twitch, and he has no idea why

Iván “ElSpreen” Buhajeruk, one of the fastest-growing streamers on Twitch, has been banned from the Amazon-owned platform.

It’s the first time it’s happened in the five years he’s been streaming, and it’s a huge blow to his momentum.

The Argentinian star has gained 3.5 million followers and averaged more than 50,000 viewers per stream, but now things are on ice as he waits out the ban.

The reason for the ban, and how long it will last, is a bit of a mystery. People have been making up all sorts of rumors, but ElSpreen, who is just as confused about the ban as anyone else, insists none of the things being said are true.

“Don’t invent reasons for the ban,” he said. “It has nothing to do with what they’re saying, It’s bullshit!”

ElSpreen assured fans he’s working with Twitch behind the scenes to understand what caused the ban and how, if possible, it can be fixed, but at this stage, he has no updates.

“We’re already dealing with this privately, but I still don’t know what’s going to happen,” he said. “You know how it is. Please be patient. I’m going to take the opportunity to continue with some projects.”

No inventen motivos del ban, no tiene nada que ver con lo que andan diciendo, es una boludes que ya lo estamos resolviendo en privado pero igualmente no sé qué va a pasar, ya saben cómo va eso pero paciencia, voy a aprovechar para seguir con algunos proyectos y contenidos :p — spreen 🎃 (@SpreenDMC) October 19, 2022

ElSpreen’s absence is a huge blow for the Spanish-speaking community, no matter how long the ban lasts.

He’s not quite as popular as the likes of AuronPlay, Ibai, and Rubius, but he’s closing the gap and is currently the 26th most-followed streamer on the platform with 5.6 million followers.