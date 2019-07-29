Anomaly banned from Twitch for showing offensive Minecraft skin on stream

Popular YouTuber and streaming personality Ludvig “Anomaly” Lagerstedt has received a 30-day Twitch suspension for showing an offensive Minecraft skin.

During a Minecraft stream, the Swedish streamer opened up his menu, revealing the cosmetic of Adolf Hitler.

Anomaly on Twitter This is why Twitch banned me for 30 days 👏😭😂 https://t.co/HonT1UBuGd

Anomaly immediately realized his mistake, closing the menu and changing his skin. “Oh my god, I have the wrong skin on,” he said while laughing. “Let me change my skin really quick.”

Anomaly later explained in a tweet why he was donning the skin of the infamous historical figure. “I had the skin because me and some friends were gonna record a Minecraft video and I was gonna make a little joke about ‘Meinkraft’ and forgot to change back the skin,” Anomaly said.

Anomaly said that he’s trying to appeal the suspension, citing 30 days for his offense to be “quite excessive.” Twitch hasn’t issued a response yet.

Anomaly on Twitter It would appear I have been banned because I accidentally showed a Minecraft skin for less than 2 seconds. That sucks :-] I’ll try to appeal to Twitch because personally I believe that a 30 day suspension for this offense is quite excessive.

This isn’t the first time Anomaly has faced disciplinary actions for offensive content. Last year, Anomaly was banned by Twitch for “hateful conduct.”

During a PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds stream, Anomaly changed the skin color of his avatar and placed a prison outfit on him. He then proceeded to laugh uncontrollably.

Twitch’s Community Guidelines have a zero-tolerance policy for anything considered hateful or discriminatory. “Hateful conduct is any content or activity that promotes, encourages, or facilitates discrimination, denigration, objectification, harassment, or violence based on race, ethnicity, national origin, religion, sex, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, age, disability, medical condition, physical characteristics, or veteran status, and is prohibited,” the guidelines read.

Anomaly got his start through viral YouTube videos and by playing Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.