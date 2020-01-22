Anne Munition, Dakotaz, NickMercs headline Shorty Awards nominees for Twitch streamer of the year

The social media award show known as the Shorty Awards released its nominees for Twitch streamer of the year yesterday.

The nominees in the Twitch streamer of the year category are Anne Munition, Dakotaz, NickMercs, Annoying, EeveeA_, Fem Steph, LilyPichu, Loeya, Maria Lopez, MrFreshasian, DeeJayKnight, and XChochbars.

From here, the 12 nominees will be narrowed down to six finalists before a winner is chosen by scores from the Real Time Academy, in conjunction with a public vote.

The Shorty Awards are organized every year to honor the best influencers and brands in social media. This year marks the 12th year in which the award show will take place on May 3.

Last year’s finalists for Twitch streamer of the year in social media included TSM Fortnite player Daequan, Super Smash Bros. gamer Zero, and Sweet_Anita. Ninja, who has since left Twitch to stream exclusively on Mixer, won the award last year.

Other nominees from last year included FIFA streamer Castro_1021, XChocobars, and strategy-based gamer Disguised Toast, who now streams on Facebook.

The Shorty Awards also recognize influencers from a plethora of other categories, including best actor, celebrity, comedian, sports, and musician. The internet portion of the awards includes recognition for top YouTuber, Instagramer, and TikToker as well.