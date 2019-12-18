Anne Munition crushes $5,000 charity stream goal in less than an hour

Anne Munition channeled the gift of giving yesterday during a two-hour charity stream for St. Jude that she conducted in partnership with State Farm. And in the process, she flew past her initial goal of $5,000 in just over 30 minutes.

While playing Rainbow Six Siege, the streamer had several donation incentives to promote the charitable efforts—but she didn’t even seem to need those. Around the 30-minute mark in her stream, Anne had raised just under $4,000 and received a $1,000 donation followed by a few $500 donations, pushing her past the $5,000 mark.

AnneMunition Meets Goal in 32 mins Clip of AnneMunition Playing Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege – Clipped by GambitWoW

“Thank you to the wonderful folks at @StateFarm and everyone who joined,” Anne tweeted. “You guys are the best. With your generous help, families at St. Jude never receive a bill for medical care.”

By the end of her two-hour session, Anne raised $31,181. The charity stream is one of a handful being done in partnership with State Farm. On Dec. 11, Valkyrae’s two-hour charity stream with State Farm raised $21,480 for St. Jude.

Next up for State Farm’s charity streaming lineup is DrLupo, who’s known for his ability to mobilize charitable causes on Twitch. Earlier this year, Lupo raised more than $920,000 for St. Jude during his four-hour block for GuardianCon. This week, the streamer announced that he intends to shoot for $2 million with a 24-hour stream that begins at 12pm CT on Saturday, Dec. 21.