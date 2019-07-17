Andy Milonakis hooks up waiter with $100 tip

After having several drinks at a restaurant during an IRL stream on Tuesday, Andy Milonakis generously gave his waiter a $100 tip in return for getting free drinks.

Andy began his stream from L.A.’s Koreatown by sitting outside a small restaurant to have some drinks and chat with his viewers.

After all those drinks, was prepared for a hefty check to be coming his way. Instead, Andy found that the waiter serving him had hooked it up big time, putting only a single $4 charge on his bill.

Andy Milonakis Gives $100 Tip on a $4 Bill Clip of AndyMilonakis Playing Just Chatting – Clipped by GoldxnGun

As a thank you for the waiter’s generosity, Andy wanted to send the love right back. He picked up the pen, filled out the receipt, and then showed it to his stream.

Andy showed he had given the waiter a $100 tip—a 2,500 percent tip.

“He gave me six beers and a shot for $4,” Andy said. “That’s so nice.”

Perhaps the waiter recognized the former MTV star, or maybe he was just using the tried-and-true strategy of charging the customer less in hopes of getting a bigger tip out of gratitude.

Regardless of the motivation, the waiter most likely got a huge smile on his face once he saw the size of the tip Andy had left.