Andrew Tate’s medical team claims controversial streamer could have lung cancer

While still being held in Romania for charges related to human trafficking, The Daily Mail reported today that a spokesman for Andrew Tate has claimed the controversial personality has a “dark spot” on his lung that he and his medical team believe to be a tumor. The report was subsequently backed up on Instagram by Tate’s manager, according to Dexerto.

Tate’s medical team further asked to move Tate to Dubai for treatment, according to the Daily Mail report. Romanian authorities reportedly declined, and Tate was instead examined at a Romanian clinic. According to the Daily Mail, Tate’s diagnosis has yet to be officially confirmed.

Andrew Tate’s manager confirms reports that he’s diagnosed with lung cancer pic.twitter.com/Rgu4WPuHh2 — Dexerto (@Dexerto) March 3, 2023

“Yes it’s true,” Tate’s manager claimed on a post to his Instagram story. “I was the one driving with him to and from the hospitals in Dubai.” The post concludes with Tate’s manager including that he has no other specific information on the matter to share.

As the subject of a major investigation, Romanian authorities denying a request to move Tate to Dubai is most likely tied to concern that the medical claims are false, and an attempt to get Tate out from under their thumb. Tate’s spokesperson to the Daily Mail, however, claims that the request came from Tate’s doctors and not Tate himself, and that Tate is “in good shape and staying strong.”

Tate was originally arrested in Romania in December 2022, and is suspected of being involved in human trafficking and organized crime by Romanian authorities. The Daily Mail report and subsequent confirmation by his manager seem to confirm that Tate sought medical treatment for the issue in Dubai prior to his arrest.