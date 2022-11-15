All Sentinels content creators

Founded in June 2018, Sentinels is an esports organization that has made waves across the world in recent years. Primarily popularized through its VALORANT team, Sentinels also boast teams and competitors in Fortnite, Halo, and Apex Legends.

The org hosts one of the biggest names in VALORANT in Tyson “TenZ” Ngo, who spearheaded the team’s first Major win at VCT Reyjkavik in 2021. The team more recently made news after signing retired Counter-Strike legend Shroud onto its VALORANT roster.

Despite not making it past the Last Chance Qualifier, the popular FPS streamer’s signing only drew more eyes toward the organization. In more recent years, Sentinels has seemingly become more interested in building out its comparatively more modest content creation division.

Primarily housing former FPS professional players, including the likes of Tarik, Sinatraa, and Surefour, Sentinels also notably has signed 39Daph to the content team as well. Sentinel’s most recent acquisition saw Apex content creator and FPS phenom Aceu join the content team as well.

While Sentinels may still not have as many creators as other esports organizations such as 100 Thieves, Misfits, or other top orgs, the team seems to be expanding.

All Sentinels streamers and content creators

Currently, Sentinels has six dedicated content creators signed to the organization. Most of the creators for Sentinels are retired professional FPS players or currently in-between teams for one reason or another. While many of these creators have YouTube channels and other social media platforms, the majority of Sentinel’s few creators all primarily stream on Twitch.

These are all the content creators on Sentinels and when they joined the organization as dedicated creators.