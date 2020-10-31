All Minecraft MC Championship 12 teams

Time to celebrate a year of Noxcrew's insane event.

Screengrab via Noxcrew

MC Championship 12 is just around the corner. A total of 10 teams composed of content creators, streamers, and a select few viewers are set to compete in various Minecraft mini-game competitions on Nov. 14 in front of hundreds of thousands of viewers. 

After a spooky October event, Noxcrew has reverted the event back to normal after the Fuchsia Frankensteins under Dream and GeorgeNotFound took home the title. 

While there won’t be any seasonal themes for the November tournament, the MC Championship crew is celebrating a year of running the series. Noxcrew is asking fans to wear their favorite party dresses and come out to celebrate a year of chaotic mini-game madness. 

MCC 12 will kick off at 2pm CT on Nov. 14. Here are all of the teams competing. 

Orange Ocelots

  • The_Eret
  • Fundy
  • HBomb94
  • Karl Jacobs

Red Rabbits

  • Quackity
  • TommyInnit
  • Tubbo
  • Wisp

Yellow Yaks

  • Gizzy Gazza
  • Quig
  • Ryguyrocky
  • SB737

Lime Llamas

  • cubfan135 
  • fruitberries
  • PearlescentMoon
  •  Smallishbeans

Green Guardians 

  • GeorgeNotFound
  • Ph1LzA
  • TapL
  • Wilbur Soot

This article will be updated once the remaining teams are revealed.