All Minecraft MC Championship 12 teams

MC Championship 12 is just around the corner. A total of 10 teams composed of content creators, streamers, and a select few viewers are set to compete in various Minecraft mini-game competitions on Nov. 14 in front of hundreds of thousands of viewers.

After a spooky October event, Noxcrew has reverted the event back to normal after the Fuchsia Frankensteins under Dream and GeorgeNotFound took home the title.

Yes, that's a 100% win rate for Karl who definitely didn't get carried 🔥

While there won’t be any seasonal themes for the November tournament, the MC Championship crew is celebrating a year of running the series. Noxcrew is asking fans to wear their favorite party dresses and come out to celebrate a year of chaotic mini-game madness.

November 14th 🥳

MCC 12 will kick off at 2pm CT on Nov. 14. Here are all of the teams competing.

Orange Ocelots

Saturday 14th November 8pm GMT!

The_Eret

Fundy

HBomb94

Karl Jacobs

Red Rabbits

Saturday 14th November 8pm GMT!

Quackity

TommyInnit

Tubbo

Wisp

Yellow Yaks

Saturday 14th November 8pm GMT!

Gizzy Gazza

Quig

Ryguyrocky

SB737

Lime Llamas

Saturday 14th November 8pm GMT!

cubfan135

fruitberries

PearlescentMoon

Smallishbeans

Green Guardians

Saturday 14th November 8pm GMT!

GeorgeNotFound

Ph1LzA

TapL

Wilbur Soot

This article will be updated once the remaining teams are revealed.