All Minecraft MC Championship 12 teams

MC Championship 12 is just around the corner. A total of 10 teams composed of content creators, streamers, and a select few viewers are set to compete in various Minecraft mini-game competitions on Nov. 14 in front of hundreds of thousands of viewers.Β

After a spooky October event, Noxcrew has reverted the event back to normal after the Fuchsia Frankensteins under Dream and GeorgeNotFound took home the title.

πŸ‘‘ Our MCC 11 champions are the Fuchsia FrankensteinsπŸ‘‘@Dream @GeorgeNotFound @sapnap @KarlJacobs_



Yes, that's a 100% win rate for Karl who definitely didn't get carried πŸ”₯ pic.twitter.com/t4wx1Imo6A — MC Championship (@MCChampionship_) October 24, 2020

While there won’t be any seasonal themes for the November tournament, the MC Championship crew is celebrating a year of running the series. Noxcrew is asking fans to wear their favorite party dresses and come out to celebrate a year of chaotic mini-game madness.Β

πŸ‘‘ Announcing MCC 12: Birthday Edition πŸ‘‘



Grab your favourite party dress – we're celebrating a year of mini-game chaos on November 14th πŸ₯³ pic.twitter.com/ITP68m7f0H — MC Championship (@MCChampionship_) October 29, 2020

MCC 12 will kick off at 2pm CT on Nov. 14. Here are all of the teams competing.Β

Orange Ocelots

πŸ‘‘ Announcing Team Orange Ocelots! πŸ‘‘@The_Eret @FundyLive @HBomb94 @KarlJacobs_



Watch them compete in the MC Championship on Saturday 14th November 8pm GMT! pic.twitter.com/woJUGeZr8X — MC Championship (@MCChampionship_) October 31, 2020

The_Eret

Fundy

HBomb94

Karl Jacobs

Red Rabbits

πŸ‘‘ Announcing Team Red Rabbits! πŸ‘‘@Quackity @tommyinnit @TubboLive @wispexe



Watch them compete in the MC Championship on Saturday 14th November 8pm GMT! pic.twitter.com/yxuJIouBj2 — MC Championship (@MCChampionship_) October 31, 2020

Quackity

TommyInnit

Tubbo

Wisp

Yellow Yaks

πŸ‘‘ Announcing Team Yellow Yaks! πŸ‘‘@GizzyGazza @realQuig @Ryguyrocky @SB_737



Watch them compete in the MC Championship on Saturday 14th November 8pm GMT! pic.twitter.com/f5c3FsL5kN — MC Championship (@MCChampionship_) October 31, 2020

Gizzy Gazza

Quig

Ryguyrocky

SB737

Lime Llamas

πŸ‘‘ Announcing Team Lime Llamas! πŸ‘‘@cubfan135 @froubery @PearlescentMoon @Smallishbeans



Watch them compete in the MC Championship on Saturday 14th November 8pm GMT! pic.twitter.com/VL01hgu0kb — MC Championship (@MCChampionship_) October 31, 2020

cubfan135

fruitberries

PearlescentMoon

Smallishbeans

Green Guardians

πŸ‘‘ Announcing Team Green Guardians! πŸ‘‘@GeorgeNotFound @Ph1LzA @TapLHarV @WilburSoot



Watch them compete in the MC Championship on Saturday 14th November 8pm GMT! pic.twitter.com/ojBSMfKGi9 — MC Championship (@MCChampionship_) October 31, 2020

GeorgeNotFound

Ph1LzA

TapL

Wilbur Soot

This article will be updated once the remaining teams are revealed.