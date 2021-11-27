All Minecraft Championships (MCC) 19 teams

Noxcrew and all of the players attending the next Minecraft Championships (MCC) are leaning into the festive spirit once again, changing team names and other aspects of the event to reflect the holiday season.

Even though certain elements of the championship will take on a more festive tone, MCC 19 will run as a normal competition, with 10 teams of four content creators facing off in a series of themed mini-games.

Those 40 creators will compete in eight different mini-games, trying to earn as many coins as possible. The two teams that finish with the most coins at the end of those eight events will battle it out in one final head-to-head competition for the MCC Championship.

MCC 19 will go live at 2pm CT on Dec. 11. Here are all of the new teams that will be competing, updated as Noxcrew posts them.

Red Reindeer

Krinios

GeorgeNotFound

Punz

Eret

Ginger Breadmen

Grian

Solidarity

PeteZahHutt

GeminiTay

Yellow Yetis

Quig

CaptainSparklez

Kara Corvus

Michaelmcchill

Mint Mistletoes

InTheLittleWood

Smallishbeans

FalseSymmetry

Rendog

Emerald Elves