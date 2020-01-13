All content coming to World of Warcraft Classic in phase 3

World of Warcraft Classic’s third phase and halfway point is a major turning point for the game.

The next update to hit Classic, scheduled to release on Feb. 12 at 5pm CT, brings a host of changes, including a new raid, reputation rewards, class quests, Eternal Quintessence, and the Darkmoon Faire.

Players will also have the opportunity to farm even more gear and strengthen their character to its fullest potential.

Here are all the changes coming to WoW Classic in phase three.

Blackwing Lair

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Nefarian, the eldest son of Deathwing, waits patiently in the darkest recesses of the mountain’s peak. The dragon king, a being once seen as untouchable, is cornered. But can he be defeated?

The 40-man raid features eight bosses and 120 loot drops.

Elementium Ore is found as a rare drop from the Blackwing Technician that inhabit the lair. It’s used to smelt Elementium Bars, needed for Thunderfury, Blessed Blade of the Windseeker.

The Blackwing Lair attunement quest, “Blackhand’s Command”, became available on all realms on Friday, Jan. 10.

Level 50 class quests

All players, starting at level 50, will be able to begin class-specific questlines offered by class trainers in capital cities. These quests conclude with a choice of one of three powerful rare items.

New reputation rewards

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The Argent Dawn, Thorium Brotherhood, Timbermaw Hold, Silverwing Sentinels, and Warsong Outriders faction vendors will offer reputation reward items that were added in patches 1.6 and 1.7 of original WoW.

Eternal Quintessence

Players who complete “Hands of the Enemy” and reach Revered reputation with Hydraxian Waterlords will be able to obtain Eternal Quintessence from Duke Hydraxis.

The item can be used to douse the runes of the Firelords in the Molten Core raid, helping a great deal.

Darkmoon Faire

Image via Blizzard Entertainment