All content coming to World of Warcraft Classic in phase 3

World of Warcraft Classic’s third phase and halfway point is a major turning point for the game.
The next update to hit Classic, scheduled to release on Feb. 12 at 5pm CT, brings a host of changes, including a new raid, reputation rewards, class quests, Eternal Quintessence, and the Darkmoon Faire.
Players will also have the opportunity to farm even more gear and strengthen their character to its fullest potential.
Here are all the changes coming to WoW Classic in phase three.
Blackwing Lair
- Nefarian, the eldest son of Deathwing, waits patiently in the darkest recesses of the mountain’s peak. The dragon king, a being once seen as untouchable, is cornered. But can he be defeated?
- The 40-man raid features eight bosses and 120 loot drops.
- Elementium Ore is found as a rare drop from the Blackwing Technician that inhabit the lair. It’s used to smelt Elementium Bars, needed for Thunderfury, Blessed Blade of the Windseeker.
- The Blackwing Lair attunement quest, “Blackhand’s Command”, became available on all realms on Friday, Jan. 10.
Level 50 class quests
- All players, starting at level 50, will be able to begin class-specific questlines offered by class trainers in capital cities. These quests conclude with a choice of one of three powerful rare items.
New reputation rewards
- The Argent Dawn, Thorium Brotherhood, Timbermaw Hold, Silverwing Sentinels, and Warsong Outriders faction vendors will offer reputation reward items that were added in patches 1.6 and 1.7 of original WoW.
Eternal Quintessence
- Players who complete “Hands of the Enemy” and reach Revered reputation with Hydraxian Waterlords will be able to obtain Eternal Quintessence from Duke Hydraxis.
- The item can be used to douse the runes of the Firelords in the Molten Core raid, helping a great deal.
Darkmoon Faire
- The first Darkmoon Faire will get underway in early February, with barkers and the Faire setup appearing on Friday, Feb. 7, and the festivities opening on Monday, Feb. 10.
- Darkmoon Cards can be used to make up the beasts, elementals, portals, and warlords sets and will begin dropping from enemies and bosses on Wednesday, Feb. 5.