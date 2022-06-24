Twitch is one of the most popular livestreaming platforms in the world, known mostly for its wide variety of video game categories and broadcasts. Not every game is allowed to be streamed on Twitch, however, as the website provides a list of banned games.

Aside from the titles found on Twitch’s prohibited games page, any game that has an Adults Only ESRB rating or is found in violation of the website’s community guidelines can also make broadcasters susceptible to a ban or suspension. Though Twitch has mature stream settings, adding these protections does not make the broadcaster exempt if they are streaming any violating game.

Ban or suspension length will depend on the severity of the infraction as well as the channel’s past ban history. While most first-time offenders will only be banned for one day to one week, bans regarding hateful conduct or harassment can be indefinite.

Twitch’s official prohibited games list names 40 titles, as well as sequels, but this is a non-exhaustive list. More games are subject to be added to the ever-evolving list if they are found to be in violation of the website’s terms of service.

List of all banned games on Twitch